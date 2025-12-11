Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups

RED WINGS (17-11-3) at OILERS (13-11-6)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Erik Gustafsson -- Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, did not play in the third period Wednesday after blocking a shot with his foot during the second period. ... Gustafsson is expected to play after being recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 29 ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Edmonton will dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday ... Frederic required 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, but will play.