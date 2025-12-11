Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups

RED WINGS (17-11-3) at OILERS (13-11-6)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Erik Gustafsson -- Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, did not play in the third period Wednesday after blocking a shot with his foot during the second period. ... Gustafsson is expected to play after being recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 29 ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Edmonton will dress the same lineup it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday ... Frederic required 14 stitches after taking a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, but will play.