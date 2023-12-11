Red Wings at Stars

Red Wings at Stars
RED WINGS (14-8-4) at STARS (15-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Daniel Sprong -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren

Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnki -- Christian Fischer

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Jake Walman

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ville Husso, Olli Maatta, David Perron

Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed), Klim Kostin (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

Detroit recalled Aston-Reese, Berggren and Czarnik on an emergency basis Monday after forwards Compher, Kostin, and Larkin were each placed on injured reserve. ... Larkin was injured in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Perron will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on a date to be determined for cross-checking against Senators defenseman Artem Zub. ... Hintz participated in the morning skate and should return after missing a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday with an illness.

