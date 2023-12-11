Red Wings at Stars

RED WINGS (14-8-4) at STARS (15-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Daniel Sprong -- Michael Rasmussen -- Jonatan Berggren
Zach Aston-Reese -- Austin Czarnki -- Christian Fischer
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Jake Walman
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Ville Husso, Olli Maatta, David Perron
Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed), Klim Kostin (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: None
Status report
Detroit recalled Aston-Reese, Berggren and Czarnik on an emergency basis Monday after forwards Compher, Kostin, and Larkin were each placed on injured reserve. ... Larkin was injured in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Perron will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on a date to be determined for cross-checking against Senators defenseman Artem Zub. ... Hintz participated in the morning skate and should return after missing a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday with an illness.