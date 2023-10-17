Latest News

Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Ducks forward Terry meets namesake Aikman in Monday Night Football booth
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators

Flyers see Phillies as model to restore success

Kraken forward Tanev out 4-6 weeks

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

NHL projected lineup projections

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Makes 23 saves, Gostisbehere scores 1st goal for Detroit

Recap: Red Wings at Blue Jackets 10.16.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- James Reimer made 23 saves in his Detroit Red Wings debut, a 4-0 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Reimer signed with the Red Wings (2-1-0) on July 1 after playing 43 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. He has 29 NHL shutouts. He is the third goalie to have a shutout in his Red Wings debut. The others were Ville Husso (Oct. 14, 2022) and Dave Gatherum (Oct. 11, 1953).

“That’s pretty much how you draw it up, right? The way the guys battled tonight was impressive,” he said. “I’m happy and the stats are nice and it’s really special to get a shutout your first game.

“Honestly, it’s just a testament to our structure and our compete tonight. … Pretty special to see the way the guys worked and the way they buckled down.”

DET@CBJ: Gostisbehere starts the scoring

Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored in a three-goal second period to extend a 1-0 lead after the Red Wings were outshot 9-5 in the first period.

“James Reimer was the difference in the first period,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We didn’t defend very well. We gave up some easy slot looks, which we haven’t really done through camp and through the early part of the year, and he bailed us out. Very fortunate to get out of the first period 1-0.”

Spencer Martin made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).

“We didn't like our compete level, which sucks to be talking about because that should be expected but we've got to get better at that,” Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly said. “Puck management is a big thing for us. And we've been talking about it from day one, and that's the same on every team. I think that's where the frustration comes in with us -- our puck management. We're going to have to get better at that.”

Shayne Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, scoring off a centering pass from Joe Veleno for his first goal with Detroit.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 7:45 of the second period, scoring to the near post.

DET@CBJ: Larkin flips in backhand PPG

Larkin’s power-play goal increased the lead to 3-0 at 11:11. He skated down the middle to score his first of the season on the backhand. A power-play goal by Copp at 12:07 made it 4-0.

“Our special teams are really important,” Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. “We want to be game-changers and I think we were tonight.”

Martin saved a penalty shot by Copp at 11:45 of the third period.

The Red Wings have 14 shutouts against the Blue Jackets; eight have been at Nationwide Arena.

“It's the mindset of how do we face adversity?” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “We tried to play too cute. The stick battles instead of taking the body. Just a simple foundation of a hockey game. They were winning more battles than we did. So, it means they have the puck and they can make plays.” 

NOTES: Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat assisted on Larkin’s goal, giving him five points in a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists). … He is the second player in the past 30 years to begin his Detroit career  with as many points through the first three games, joining Thomas Vanek, who had two goals, three assists in 2016-17. DeBrincat was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 10. … Gostisbehere has a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). … J.T. Compher has four points (goal, three assists) in a three-game streak. … Larkin extended his point streak to three games (goal, two assists; three points). … Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins missed the game because of illness. Jet Greaves was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to be the backup.