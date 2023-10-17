Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored in a three-goal second period to extend a 1-0 lead after the Red Wings were outshot 9-5 in the first period.

“James Reimer was the difference in the first period,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We didn’t defend very well. We gave up some easy slot looks, which we haven’t really done through camp and through the early part of the year, and he bailed us out. Very fortunate to get out of the first period 1-0.”

Spencer Martin made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).

“We didn't like our compete level, which sucks to be talking about because that should be expected but we've got to get better at that,” Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly said. “Puck management is a big thing for us. And we've been talking about it from day one, and that's the same on every team. I think that's where the frustration comes in with us -- our puck management. We're going to have to get better at that.”

Shayne Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, scoring off a centering pass from Joe Veleno for his first goal with Detroit.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 7:45 of the second period, scoring to the near post.