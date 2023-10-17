COLUMBUS -- James Reimer made 23 saves in his Detroit Red Wings debut, a 4-0 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut
Makes 23 saves, Gostisbehere scores 1st goal for Detroit
Reimer signed with the Red Wings (2-1-0) on July 1 after playing 43 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. He has 29 NHL shutouts. He is the third goalie to have a shutout in his Red Wings debut. The others were Ville Husso (Oct. 14, 2022) and Dave Gatherum (Oct. 11, 1953).
“That’s pretty much how you draw it up, right? The way the guys battled tonight was impressive,” he said. “I’m happy and the stats are nice and it’s really special to get a shutout your first game.
“Honestly, it’s just a testament to our structure and our compete tonight. … Pretty special to see the way the guys worked and the way they buckled down.”
Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored in a three-goal second period to extend a 1-0 lead after the Red Wings were outshot 9-5 in the first period.
“James Reimer was the difference in the first period,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We didn’t defend very well. We gave up some easy slot looks, which we haven’t really done through camp and through the early part of the year, and he bailed us out. Very fortunate to get out of the first period 1-0.”
Spencer Martin made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-2-0).
“We didn't like our compete level, which sucks to be talking about because that should be expected but we've got to get better at that,” Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly said. “Puck management is a big thing for us. And we've been talking about it from day one, and that's the same on every team. I think that's where the frustration comes in with us -- our puck management. We're going to have to get better at that.”
Shayne Gostisbehere gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period, scoring off a centering pass from Joe Veleno for his first goal with Detroit.
Rasmussen made it 2-0 at 7:45 of the second period, scoring to the near post.
Larkin’s power-play goal increased the lead to 3-0 at 11:11. He skated down the middle to score his first of the season on the backhand. A power-play goal by Copp at 12:07 made it 4-0.
“Our special teams are really important,” Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. “We want to be game-changers and I think we were tonight.”
Martin saved a penalty shot by Copp at 11:45 of the third period.
The Red Wings have 14 shutouts against the Blue Jackets; eight have been at Nationwide Arena.
“It's the mindset of how do we face adversity?” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “We tried to play too cute. The stick battles instead of taking the body. Just a simple foundation of a hockey game. They were winning more battles than we did. So, it means they have the puck and they can make plays.”
NOTES: Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat assisted on Larkin’s goal, giving him five points in a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists). … He is the second player in the past 30 years to begin his Detroit career with as many points through the first three games, joining Thomas Vanek, who had two goals, three assists in 2016-17. DeBrincat was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 10. … Gostisbehere has a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). … J.T. Compher has four points (goal, three assists) in a three-game streak. … Larkin extended his point streak to three games (goal, two assists; three points). … Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins missed the game because of illness. Jet Greaves was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League to be the backup.