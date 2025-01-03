Berggren scores late, Red Wings edge Blue Jackets for 3rd win in row

Tyler Motte poked a loose puck ahead to Berggren, who scored on a breakaway to give Detroit a 5-4 lead moments after exiting the penalty box following a Columbus power play.

Berggren’s goal came after James van Riemsdyk tied it 4-4 at 17:19 on a rebound of Adam Fantilli’s shot.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson scored for the Red Wings (16-18-4), who have won three straight after a four-game losing streak. Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Van Riemsdyk had two goals and an assist, Zach Werenski scored and had two assists to extend his home point streak to 14 games, and Sean Monahan scored for the Blue Jackets (16-17-6), who had won three of four. Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

Van Riemsdyk gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:42 of the first period on the power play, tipping a shot by Cole Sillinger for his fifth goal.

Kane tied it 1-1 at 6:55, poking in the puck after Merzlikins couldn’t corral a shot from the slot by DeBrincat and the Blue Jackets were unable to clear the rebound. He extended his goal streak to three games.

Gustafsson put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 14:39 with a shot from the left point that went in off the post for his first goal of the season. He ended a 42-game goal drought back to March 11, 2024.

DeBrincat scored seven seconds into a power play at 17:09 to extend it to 3-1.

Werenski cut it to 3-2 at 11:09 of the second period after Fantilli won the draw in the left face-off circle back to him, and Werenski skated in and scored from the high slot.

Monahan tied it 3-3 at 18:40, converting a backhanded pass from the right corner by van Riemsdyk.

Larkin gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 4:56 of the third period off a centering pass from DeBrincat.