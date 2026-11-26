RED WINGS (9-12-3) at BLUE JACKETS (9-13-1)
3:00 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, DSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Kirby Dach -- J.T. Compher
Carter Mazur -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Albert Johannson -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Mason Appleton
Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Sam Montembeault (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Charlie Coyle
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Jack Williams
Ryan Lomberg -- Isac Lundestrom -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body)
Status report
Gibson may start after Tarasov made 25 saves in the 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. … Greaves will make his first start in five games since Nov. 14. Talbot made 24 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. … Mateychuk, a defenseman, left the game at 12:54 of the first period after taking a hit to the head from Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was assessed a match penalty, a game misconduct and was suspended for four games. Gudbranson replaces Mateychuk.