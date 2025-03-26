MacKinnon, Avalanche stay hot with win against Red Wings

Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor also scored, and Jonathan Drouin and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Avalanche (44-25-3), who have won three in a row and are 11-1-1 in their past 13 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, and Austin Watson scored for the Red Wings (33-32-6), who were coming off a 5-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday but are 1-3-0 in their past four games. Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

Compher gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:00 of the first period. Michael Rasmussen’s centering pass was partially blocked by the stick of Ryan Lindgren, but Compher was still able to get it and score over the shoulder of Blackwood from the low slot.

Makar tied it 1-1 at 6:44 when his wrist shot from the blue line deflected off the back of Moritz Seider and skipped past the leg of Lyon.

Nichushkin put Colorado in front 2-1 at 12:52, winning a battle for position with Alex DeBrincat and jamming in the rebound of Drouin’s initial shot at the left post.

Toews extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 4:39 of the second period. He scored blocker side with a one-timer from above the right circle.

MacKinnon scored his own power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 8:34 of the third period. Drouin’s initial shot from the right circle hit Simon Edvinsson and deflected to the left circle, where MacKinnon scored into an open net.

MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 22 games (15 goals, 24 assists), which is tied with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the longest in the NHL this season.

Watson cut it to 4-2 on a rebound at 16:53, but O’Connor scored into an empty net at 17:56 for the 5-2 final.