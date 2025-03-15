Hurricanes hold off Red Wings for 6th straight win

Taylor Hall, Jalen Chatfield and Eric Robinson also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (40-22-4).

Alex DeBrincat and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings (31-29-6), who have lost seven out of eight. Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Detroit remained two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 18:07 of the first period. After a failed Carolina clearing attempt along the boards, the puck came free to Debrincat, who scored on a snap shot over Andersen’s glove from above the faceoff circles.

Hall tipped Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s one-timer from the left circle to tie the game 1-1 at 22 seconds of the second period.

The Hurricanes went up 2-1 at 5:44. Koktaniemi skated around Detroit forward Craig Smith in the left circle and passed to Roslovic for a back-door tap-in.

Chatfield took a pass from Sean Walker in the right circle and scored on a shot through traffic for a 3-1 lead at 12:18.

Rasmussen cut the lead to 3-2 at 2:53 of the third period. He drove around Roslovic in the right circle and was stopped twice by Andersen before chipping the puck over the goaltender’s right pad.

Eric Robinson scored an empty-net goal with 1:11 remaining for the 4-2 final.