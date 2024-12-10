Shattenkirk retires from NHL after 14 seasons

Kevin Shattenkirk retired from the NHL on Tuesday after 14 seasons.

The 35-year-old defenseman had 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins last season and one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round (No. 14) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Shattenkirk had 484 points (103 goals, 381 assists) in 952 regular-season games for the Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Avalanche and 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists) in 91 playoff games.

"After 14 amazing years in the National Hockey League, I have decided to retire," Shattenkirk said in a statement on social media. "I never knew hockey would take me this far. This game has had a dramatic impact in developing me into the man I am today."

Shattenkirk, who won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020, also represented the United States at the 2011 World Championships and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I can proudly say that I have accomplished most of my career goals," Shattenkirk said. "I scored big goals, including a Stanley Cup Final overtime goal, played in All-Star games, represented my country in the Olympics, and won a Stanley Cup! What makes me even prouder when I reflect back on my career are the countless friendships that I have made along the way. … Thank you to all my teammates, it was an honor to play with all of you."