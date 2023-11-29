Oettinger makes 27 saves, Stars shut out Jets

Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars (13-5-2), who are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for the Jets (12-7-2), who have lost their past two after a five-game winning streak.

Pavelski gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 12:54 of the second period, scoring on a rebound of a shot from Roope Hintz. Winnipeg challenged for goaltender interference, but Pavelski was awarded his 10th goal of the season.

Seguin scored on a 2-on-1 with Mason Marchment at 16:45 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

Oettinger preserved the shutout with 11 saves in the third.

The Jets were 0-for-4 on the power play; the Stars were 0-for-2.