Stars at Jets projected lineups

STARS (20-5-5) at JETS (14-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Matt Duchene
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Alex Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Jonathan Toews -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Koepke
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller, Elias Salomonsson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Harley, a defenseman, will return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. … Lybushkin, a defenseman, did not travel and is day to day. … The Jets recalled DiVincentiis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and reassigned goalie Thomas Milic to the AHL on Monday. … Fleury, a defenseman, skated with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday since being injured on Nov. 11 but is not expected to play.