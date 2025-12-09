Stars at Jets projected lineups

STARS (20-5-5) at JETS (14-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Matt Duchene

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Alex Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lybushkin (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Jonathan Toews -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Colin Miller, Elias Salomonsson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Harley, a defenseman, will return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. … Lybushkin, a defenseman, did not travel and is day to day. … The Jets recalled DiVincentiis from Manitoba of the American Hockey League and reassigned goalie Thomas Milic to the AHL on Monday. … Fleury, a defenseman, skated with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday since being injured on Nov. 11 but is not expected to play.

