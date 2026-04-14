Bourque scores 1st hat trick, Stars rally past Maple Leafs with 3 goals in 3rd

Bourque completed the hat trick to put the Stars ahead 6-5 at 14:52 of the third period. Alexander Petrovic sent a shot from the right point that was tipped in front by Matt Duchene, and Bourque shoveled the loose puck over the goal line at the top of the crease.

The goal was the third in 6:34 span to overcome a 5-3 deficit in the third.

Wyatt Johnston scored his 45th of the season to cut it to 5-4 at 8:18 on the power play when he took a pass in the slot from Mikko Rantanen and shot over Artur Akhtyamov’s blocker.

Dallas tied it 5-5 at 9:38 on an own goal by Troy Stetcher. Arttu Hyry was credited with the goal after Stecher stole the puck from him during a battle but then backhanded the puck past Akhtyamov off the right post from in front.

Jason Robertson extended his goal streak to four games and had an assist, and Duchene had three assists for the Stars (49-20-12), who have won four in a row and five of six. Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and Jacob Quillian scored his first NHL goal for the Maple Leafs (32-35-14), who have lost six straight (0-5-1). Matthew Knies had two assists, and Akhtyamov made 26 saves.

John Tavares gave Toronto a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:14 of the first period. Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers played the puck out in front and Tavares chipped it past DeSmith's blocker after a scrum.

Quillan made it 2-0 at 14:35. Steven Lorentz attempted a wrap-around at the right post, and the puck slid underneath a diving DeSmith before deflecting in off Quillan's right skate as he crashed the net.

Nylander pushed the lead to 3-0 at 15:51. Jake McCabe's one-timer from above the right face-off circle bounced off DeSmith and then Nylander in front, where he batted the puck out of midair through the five-hole for his 30th of the season. McCabe's assist was his 200th NHL point (40 goals, 160 assists).

The Stars scored three unanswered goals in the second period to even the game.

Bourque cut the deficit to 3-1 just 52 seconds into the second when he snuck a wrist shot through Akhtyamov's pads from low in the left circle after intercepting a pass from Nylander.

Bourque brought Dallas to within 3-2 with his second goal of the period at 5:31. Robertson put a backhander on net from the right circle and Bourque tapped the rebound into an open net from in front.

Robertson tied it 3-3 at 9:29 with his 45th of the season. Bourque won a battle on the left boards and fed the puck to Duchene at the left post. Duchene then sent a cross-crease pass to Robertson, who scored from the bottom of the right circle.

The Stars outshot the Maple Leafs 17-8 in the second.

Max Domi put Toronto up 4-3 at 1:40 of the third period, burying a feed from Nylander with a wrist shot from the left circle past a diving DeSmith.

Nicholas Robertson pushed it to 5-3 at 4:19. Stecher's wrist shot from the point bounced off the end boards out in front and Robertson slipped a wrist shot to the short side.