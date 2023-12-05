Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning shut out Stars to end 4-game skid

Cirelli scores twice, Hedman plays 1,000th NHL game for Tampa Bay

Recap: Stars at Lightning 12.4.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, and Anthony Cirelli scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Monday.

It was Vasilevskiy’s first shutout of the season in his fifth game; he missed the first 20 after having microdiscectomy surgery to address a lumbar disk herniation Sept. 28. Six of his 33 career shutouts have come against the Stars.

Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games with a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman played his 1,000th NHL game for the Lightning (11-10-5), who had lost four in a row, including 8-1 at Dallas on Saturday.

Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars (14-6-3), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 7:47 of the first period when he took a pass from Mikhail Segachev, then spun in the slot and ripped a shot past Oettinger.

Kucherov has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) during his point streak.

Cirelli made it 2-0 at 18:21, knocking in a feed from Erik Cernak from close range.

Luke Glendening gave the Lightning a 3-0 lead at 3:05 of the third period on a breakaway after blocking a shot in the defensive zone.

Cirelli scored again at 12:12 with a backhand from the slot for the 4-0 final.

Tampa Bay held Dallas to five shots in the third.

Hedman was plus-1 in 23:55 of ice time in his 1,000th game. He was selected by the Lightning with the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

