DeSmith makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Blues

Dadonov gets goal, assist for Dallas, which has won 3 of 4; St. Louis blanked for 1st time this season

Stars at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 2-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars (31-17-1), who have won three of four, including 4-3 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Jordan Binnington made 17 saves for the Blues (23-23-4), who have lost three of four and were shut out for the first time this season.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period. Jason Robertson redirected Miro Heiskanen’s outlet pass into the path of Dadonov, who got behind Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko before sliding the puck through a sliding Binnington.

Lindell made it 2-0 at 9:36 with a power-play goal, beating Binnington with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-crease pass from Roope Hintz. It was the defenseman's first power-play goal since Oct. 19, 2019, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

