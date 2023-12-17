Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars

Parayko picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and lifted it over Scott Wedgewood, who went down after saving Jordan Kyrou's attempt.

"I just saw it there,” Parayko said. “He was down, the goalie. Good drive by 'Rou' and then just tried to get it over his back because I saw he was still down. I think I tried pulling it in a little bit and then just get it over the pad. Quick play, happened quick, but good win for our group, I think."

Kyrou had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist for the Blues (15-14-1), who have won two straight under new coach Drew Bannister after replacing Craig Berube on Tuesday. Robert Thomas and Torey Krug each had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves.

"I thought our pace started to wear them down a little bit, but we were direct," Bannister said. "I thought we managed the puck well. When we had opportunities to attack, we took those opportunities, but when we were running out of time and space, the guys managed the puck well, they made smart decisions, we were able to get on our retrievals."