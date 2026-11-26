STARS (15-7-2) at BLUES (13-9-3)
2 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, NHLN, SN+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Arttu Hyry
Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Trey Taylor
Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Dylan Holloway
Otto Stenberg -- Mason McTavish -- Dalibor Dvorsky
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Calle Rosen
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed), Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body), Pavel
Buchnevich (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Status report
The Stars could use the same lineup from a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Snuggerud and Buchnevich, each a forward, are questionable after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday.