STARS (15-7-2) at BLUES (13-9-3)

2 p.m. ET; Prime Video, BN+, STLNHL, NHLN, SN+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Arttu Hyry

Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Trey Taylor

Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Dylan Holloway

Otto Stenberg -- Mason McTavish -- Dalibor Dvorsky

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed), Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body), Pavel

Buchnevich (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Status report

The Stars could use the same lineup from a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Snuggerud and Buchnevich, each a forward, are questionable after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday.