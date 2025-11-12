Hintz scores in OT, Stars rally past Senators for 3rd straight win

Forward wins it at 3:04 after Robertson ties it in 3rd for Dallas; Ottawa extends point streak to 6

Stars at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Roope Hintz scored 3:04 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Following numerous chances from the Stars, Hintz collected the rebound from a Jason Robertson shot in front and lifted it over a sprawling Linus Ullmark.

Robertson had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (10-4-3), who won their third in a row and first in nine attempts in Ottawa.

Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen each scored for the Senators (8-5-4), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Ullmark made 30 saves, including 16 in the third period.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game when he took a cross-ice pass from Jake Sanderson and beat Oettinger over the right shoulder with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Jensen pushed it to 2-0 at 8:53. Pinching from the blue line, Jensen finished a passing play with Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux by chipping the puck over Oettinger’s glove in tight.

Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot, who took a hard hit from Colin Blackwell midway through the first, did not return for the second period due to an upper-body injury.

Rantanen cut it to 2-1 at 16:22 of the second period. After forcing a turnover at the Stars’ blue line, Rantanen broke down the ice, accepted a stretch pass from Robertson and beat Ullmark five-hole with a snap shot on a breakaway.

Ullmark made back-to-back saves lying on his side to keep it 2-1 midway through the third period, the first with his glove on Alexander Petrovic and the second with a double-pad stack on Wyatt Johnston.

Robertson beat Ullmark over the glove with a wrist shot from the high slot on a power play to tie it 2-2 at 8:00.

Latest News

Celebrini helps Sharks rally, top Wild in OT for 4th straight win

Pastrnak scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Maple Leafs to win 7th in row

NHL Status Report: Demko returns, starts for Canucks against Jets

Ovechkin, Capitals end Hurricanes' 4-game winning streak

Kings get 3 quick goals in 2nd period, surge past Canadiens

Wild celebrates Johansson’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony

Kopitar’s kids cheer on Kings forward during last visit to Montreal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Predators looking for 'a defining moment' at Global Series Sweden

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Capitals at Hurricanes projected lineups

Ducks have ‘bought into it’ under Quenneville, off to fast start

NHL debuts new marketing spot 'Day in the Life'