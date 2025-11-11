Stars at Senators projected lineups

STARS (9-4-3) at SENATORS (8-5-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Maverick Bourque
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubuhskin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Benn, the Stars captain, participated in an optional morning skate; the forward has yet to play this season. … Oettinger will start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Ullmark will start for the Senators, who will otherwise have the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.