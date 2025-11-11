Stars at Senators projected lineups

STARS (9-4-3) at SENATORS (8-5-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Maverick Bourque

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubuhskin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Benn, the Stars captain, participated in an optional morning skate; the forward has yet to play this season. … Oettinger will start after DeSmith made 30 saves in a 2-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Ullmark will start for the Senators, who will otherwise have the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.