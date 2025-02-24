Robertson gets hat trick in 2nd, Stars hold off Islanders for 3rd win in row

Palmieri tied it 2-2 just seven seconds later at 8:55. From the Islanders’ blue line, Tony DeAngelo found Palmieri with a saucer pass coming over the Dallas blue line. After Palmieri fell down, he got up scored on Oettinger high glove side on the breakaway.

At 13:26, Casey Cizikas hit Lian Bichsel behind the Stars net. The hit was called a major penalty on the ice. After a review, Cizikas was given a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head.

Bichsel left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. There was no update on his status postgame.

Robertson scored his second goal of the game on the ensuing power play to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 15:53. Off the rush, Duchene passed the puck to Hintz, who was stationed inside the left face-off dot. Hintz then found Robertson below the right circle for a one-timer over Sorokin’s glove.

Robertson completed the hat trick at 17:28, scoring his second power-play goal of the period to extend it to 4-2. He buried a Hintz rebound past Sorokin’s right pad from the low slot.

“It's definitely an emotional time,” Robertson said. “Obviously, you never want to lose a guy. I didn't see the hit or anything, but obviously, Bichsel could not come back. We took another minor, so three minutes [on the power play], and we were able to execute and bear down and not take the time for granted.”

Duclair cut it to 4-3 at 9:17 of the third period. After he took a shot from the left half wall, he picked up a loose puck in the slot before beating Oettinger five-hole with a backhander.

Oettinger kicked out the right pad at 11:42 of the third to stop a Ryan Pulock slap shot to preserve Dallas’ lead.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau appeared to tie the game at 15:08 on a one-timer from the high slot, but the goal was immediately waved off for goaltender interference. The Islanders did not challenge the call.

“From what I saw, it looked like their guy pushed our guy into me,” Oettinger said. “And I thought he made the right call. I'm happy to win that way.”

New York pulled Sorokin for the extra skater with just under two minutes remaining while on the power play, but was unable to tie it again.

“It's never easy when you get a five-minute major,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “I know we played four against five for three minutes, but I mean, regardless of that, it was probably a key moment in that game. Unfortunately for us, we were not able to kill that penalty. But from my standpoint, I thought [Cizikas] hit the chest before the head. It's unfortunate to see someone be hurt. We don't want to see that happen. But at the same time, I thought that was the chest first. That's my opinion.”

NOTES: Duchene extended his point streak to four games with four straight multipoint performances (10 points; five goals, five assists). … Brock Nelson had an assist to pass Pat LaFontaine for eighth all-time in Islanders franchise history with 567 points (292 goals, 275 assists). … The Islanders had won six straight at home.