Stars at Islanders projected lineups

STARS (43-17-11) at ISLANDERS (40-27-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Matthew Schaefer
Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Anthony Duclair
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
Pulock will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed the past two games but took part in the Islanders morning skate. ... George, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... DeAngelo, a defenseman, is still being evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Romanov wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 18.