Stars at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (43-17-11) at ISLANDERS (40-27-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Matthew Schaefer

Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

Pulock will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed the past two games but took part in the Islanders morning skate. ... George, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... DeAngelo, a defenseman, is still being evaluated after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Romanov wore a noncontact jersey during the morning skate; the defenseman has not played since Nov. 18.

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