DeSmith makes 31 saves, Stars hold off Devils

Duchene, Johnston each has 2 points; Hughes scores twice, Hischier returns for New Jersey

Stars at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Casey DeSmith made 31 saves, and the Dallas Stars held off a late rally by the New Jersey Devils in a 4-2 win at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (36-18-2), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Jack Hughes scored twice, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists and Jake Allen made 22 saves for the Devils (31-21-6), who have alternated wins and losses the past seven games (3-4-0). Hughes represented the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

New Jersey captain Nico Hischier returned after missing the past six games because of an oblique injury.

Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 3:58 into the first period on a rebound at the left post.

Thomas Harley extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle at 5:44. Harley represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jack Hughes scored a power-play goal to cut it to 2-1 at 9:58 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Duchene pushed it to 3-1 at 10:34 of the third period after he skated to the high slot, took a pass from Jamie Benn, and scored on a wrist shot through a screen.

Jack Hughes cut it to 3-2 with his second goal of the game just 1:05 later on a snap shot from the left circle at 11:40.

DeSmith stopped Hamilton with a left pad save on a quick snap shot at the right post at 17:11 of the third to preserve the lead.

Johnston scored a short-handed, empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:51.

Dallas has earned points in eight of their past 11 games against New Jersey (7-3-1) and has won five straight at Prudential Center dating to 2022.

