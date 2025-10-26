Stars at Predators projected lineups

STARS (4-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Tyson Jost

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Hintz left 10:05 into the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday after being hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards and did not return. There was no update on the forward's status after the game. … Annunen could start for the Predators after Saros made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

