Stars at Predators projected lineups

STARS (4-3-1) at PREDATORS (4-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Matthew Wood
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Tyson Jost
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Hintz left 10:05 into the third period of a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday after being hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards and did not return. There was no update on the forward's status after the game. … Annunen could start for the Predators after Saros made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.