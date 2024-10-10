Stars at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
STARS (0-0-0) at PREDATORS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Matt Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Philip Tomasino -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Juuse Saros (lower body)

Status report

Back is expected to make his NHL debut for the Stars. … Saros participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday, but Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said he had not yet made a decision on the goalie's status; Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice following the skate.

