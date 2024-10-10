Stars at Predators
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Matt Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Juuse Saros (lower body)
Status report
Back is expected to make his NHL debut for the Stars. … Saros participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday, but Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said he had not yet made a decision on the goalie's status; Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice following the skate.