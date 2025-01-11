Stars at Canadiens projected lineups

STARS (26-13-1) at CANADIENS (20-18-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Matej Blumel
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate Saturday after practicing in Montreal on Friday. … Blumel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday; the forward will not play against the Canadiens but could enter the lineup at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Laine could return and replace Pezzetta in the lineup after missing four games because of illness; the two forwards were the only Montreal players who skated Saturday following a 3-2 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Savard did not skate but could return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury; he practiced Thursday but did not travel to Washington. … Struble would likely sit if Savard plays; the defenseman played 5:09 and did not have a shift after the second period Friday.