Stars at Canadiens projected lineups

STARS (26-13-1) at CANADIENS (20-18-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Matej Blumel

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Saturday after practicing in Montreal on Friday. … Blumel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday; the forward will not play against the Canadiens but could enter the lineup at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Laine could return and replace Pezzetta in the lineup after missing four games because of illness; the two forwards were the only Montreal players who skated Saturday following a 3-2 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Savard did not skate but could return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury; he practiced Thursday but did not travel to Washington. … Struble would likely sit if Savard plays; the defenseman played 5:09 and did not have a shift after the second period Friday.