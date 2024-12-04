Stars at Kings projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Seguin, a forward, will have surgery Thursday to repair a left side femoralacetabular impingement and the hip labrum; he is expected to be out 4-6 months. … Lewis, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks after he was injured in the first period of a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … With Lewis out, the Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Kuemper was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury. … Erik Portillo, a goalie, was assigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.