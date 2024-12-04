Stars at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (16-8-0) at KINGS (14–8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip surgery)

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius -- Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Lewis (lower body), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, will have surgery Thursday to repair a left side femoralacetabular impingement and the hip labrum; he is expected to be out 4-6 months. … Lewis, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks after he was injured in the first period of a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … With Lewis out, the Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Kuemper was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury. … Erik Portillo, a goalie, was assigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

