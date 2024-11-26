Necas' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars

Aho gets 4 points, Jarvis has 3 in return from injury for Carolina

Stars at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Lenovo Center on Monday.

Necas put the Hurricanes ahead 5-4 with a power-play goal at 17:53. His centering pass from the left circle deflected in off the skate of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal with 15 second remaining for the 6-4 final.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and three assists, and Seth Jarvis, who was activated off injured reserve on Sunday, had a goal and two assists for the Hurricanes (15-5-1), who had lost two straight but are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Spencer Martin made 15 saves

Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment and Miro Heiskanen each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (13-7-0), who had won two in a row. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.

Aho cut it to 3-2 at 1:10 of the third period, burying a one-timer in front off a pass from Jarvis just as a penalty kill expired.

Brent Burns scored his first goal of the season to tie it 3-3 at 3:43. He scored short side under Oettinger's blocker from the left point.

Shayne Gostisbehere then gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 8:09, but Heiskanen tied it 4-4 at 14:46 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Seguin scored 18 seconds into the first period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. He tapped the puck in at the left post after Marchment tried a between-the-legs move in front.

Jarvis scored a short-handed goal to tie it 1-1 at 6:36. Aho protected the puck along the boards before feeding Jarvis, who slid a backhand past Oettinger's left pad after getting behind the defense.

Jarvis had missed the previous seven games with an upper-body injury.

Thomas Harley put the Stars back in front 2-1 at 10:15, scoring with wrist shot from the edge of the right circle that went in off the left post.

Marchment made it 3-1 at 7:13 of the second period. After Matt Duchene forced a turnover by Gostisbehere below the goal line, Seguin sent a centering pass to Marchment, who tapped the puck in at the top of the crease.

