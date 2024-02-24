Stars at Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (34-16-8) at HURRICANES (34-17-5) 

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo 

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Oettinger, who was replaced after allowing three goals on 11 shots in a 4-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, has started six of the past seven games. … Kochetkov made 44 saves in a 1-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

