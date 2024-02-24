Stars at Hurricanes

STARS (34-16-8) at HURRICANES (34-17-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley
Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce
Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Oettinger, who was replaced after allowing three goals on 11 shots in a 4-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, has started six of the past seven games. … Kochetkov made 44 saves in a 1-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.