Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ CGY – 5:30 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review determined Calgary’s Joel Farabee impaired Casey DeSmith’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Blake Coleman’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.” The decision was also made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “The overriding rationale of this rule is that a goalkeeper should have the ability to move freely within his goal crease without being hindered by the actions of an attacking player. If an attacking player enters the goal crease and, by his actions, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

---