Stars at Bruins

STARS (34-14-7) at BRUINS (32-12-11)
1 p.m. ET; BSSW, NESN, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Ty Dellandrea
Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Nils Lundqvist (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Anthony Richard -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: None
Status report
Lauko, a forward, did not practice Sunday because of an upper-body injury and is questionable for Monday. ... Wotherspoon is expected to replace Shattenkirk on Boston's third defense pair after he was scratched in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.