Stars at Bruins

STARS (34-14-7) at BRUINS (32-12-11)

1 p.m. ET; BSSW, NESN, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Lundqvist (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: None

Status report

Lauko, a forward, did not practice Sunday because of an upper-body injury and is questionable for Monday. ... Wotherspoon is expected to replace Shattenkirk on Boston's third defense pair after he was scratched in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.