Color of Hockey: Osei-Tutu driven to excel as agent

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles John Osei-Tutu, who is one of only two Black agents certified by the NHL Players Association to represent players in dealings with NHL clubs.

John Osei-Tutu’s hockey journey began with a movie.

“ 'The Mighty Ducks' came out and there were two Black kids in the movie, 'Jesse' (played by Brandon Adams) and 'Terry' (played by Jussie Smollett),” Osei-Tutu said. “I looked at my mom and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to try this.' At the time, I had no idea that it was uncommon or unusual for Black kids to play hockey.”

Osei-Tutu became a player and later became one of the rarest of a rare breed: a Black sports agent who represents professional hockey players.

The Freeport, New York, native, who turned 36 on Monday, and Eustace King are the only Black agents certified by the NHL Players Association to represent players in dealings with NHL clubs.

Brett Peterson was an agent before he joined the Florida Panthers in November 2020 and became the first Black assistant general manager in the NHL.

Osei-Tutu’s clients include Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato, Nashville Predators defenseman prospect Ryan Ufko, Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi, Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Abruzzese and Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Marc Johnstone.

He's also the family adviser to James Hagens, an incoming Boston College freshman forward who was a standout for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team and is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I have had this burning passion for hockey my entire life,” Osei-Tutu said. “I've been involved either as a coach, a player, an adviser, scout, skill development, video coach. I've worn all these hats in hockey. And it is the coolest thing in the world to get to use my professional skills in furtherance of my passion for this sport.

"My goal is to represent the best players in the NHL.”