Berube promises accountability, communication as Maple Leafs coach

TORONTO -- One of the hallmarks of Craig Berube’s coaching style is his ability to hold players accountable. If something needs to be said, he will not hesitate to say it, and do it directly.

But in order for the message to be heard, Berube knows that a partnership with his players needs to be established.

“I think it starts in the summertime, getting to know the players, them getting to understand what I’m all about, how I’m going to coach and how I’m going to coach each individual and the team, Berube said Tuesday, when he was introduced as the 32nd coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs after being hired Friday, "and then when you have to hold a player accountable for whatever, ice time, whatever the situation is, they understand it more.

“Communications is huge, I think one of my strengths is I’m a great communicator with my players, they know where they stand. I’m going to tell them when they’re playing well, I’m going to tell them when they’re not playing well, I’m going to tell them when things need to be improved upon.”

The 58-year-old will be tasked with finding a way to get a perennially successful team during the regular season to have a similar level of success during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though the Maple Leafs have made the playoffs each season since 2016-17, success in the postseason has been elusive; Toronto has won one playoff round in that span, a first-round victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023.

A look through a wider lens reveals more frustration; that opening-round win last season marked the first time the Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2002.

Throughout the search for a new coach that began after Sheldon Keefe was fired May 9, following Toronto's Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round, general manager Brad Treliving said the process kept leading back to Berube despite interviewing up to nine candidates for the job.

“Somebody who can command respect, presence is an important thing to me,” Treliving said. “To me, you either have it or you don’t. Craig has it. When you talk with people around the game, people that I trust, [it’s] his ability to teach. As one former teammate and one former coach said, ‘He’s quietly brilliant.’ He knows the tactical part of the game and those are all the areas I think are important, and I certainly feel Craig touches all those areas.”

Berube is 281-190-72 in 543 regular-season games coaching the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues. He's 27-31 in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games and guided St. Louis to the Stanley Cup in 2019 after taking over that season following the firing of coach Mike Yeo on Nov. 20, 2018.