Plante following dad Derek’s advice ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Matt Gilroy, an assistant coach with the NTDP and former Hobey Baker Award-winning defenseman at Boston University, recalled a moment that perfectly defines Plante from when the club played at the Under-17 4 Nations Tournament in Switzerland in December 2022.

"We had a 5-on-3 and our coach wanted to know if we needed a timeout and I said, 'No', and 'Planter' got the group together, ran the 5-on-3, and they ended up putting it in the back of the net 20 seconds later," Gilroy said. "He's just the smartest kid out there, he gets hockey. You can tell he comes from a hockey family. He's a great kid and we'd love for him to shoot more. But we want him to keep making plays, as well."

To his credit, Plante realizes he's a playmaking-type forward but is working on playing less of a conservative style. He knows thinking too much will sometimes get you in trouble.

"All the coaches tell me to shoot all the time and I've tried to weave it into my game, but sometimes I get in my own head, and I feel like I should make one more pass ... I got to work on my shooting," Plante said. "Coach (Nick Fohr) puts me in different positions that I wouldn't normally play and that helps. It allows me to use different skill sets and play in different ways. I've certainly played with some good players, too."

Gregory appreciates Plante's self-assessment.

"It comes across as a scout that he's responsible in all areas of the ice, which is a good thing and a reflection of hockey sense," Gregory said. "But also, I think he has the ability to have more of an impact offensively if he would take more risks. Maybe in the offensive zone, but you have to want to do that. You have to put that effort in to do it, but I think it's there for him."

Plante worked on a line with NTDP leading goal-scorer and projected first-round draft pick Cole Eiserman on several occasions this season.

"He's a great player," Eiserman said of Plante. "He's a really smart guy, who loves the game. You can definitely see that on the ice when he's making plays and finding you and he really enjoys it. It's good to see the smile on his face."