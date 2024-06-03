Plante following dad Derek’s advice ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and round 2-7 are on June 29 (11:30 ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on left wing Max Plante of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-18 team in the United States Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Max Plante learned long ago to never be completely satisfied after a practice or game.
"It's something my father told me," he said. "Sure, he wants me to do a good job, but he also gives me little tips and tricks for how I should be playing and could be better. He knows so much about hockey and has been around the game for so long. He watches more hockey than anyone I know, so I'll always try and listen to him and follow his lead to become an even better player."
His dad is Derek Plante, who spent eight seasons in the NHL, including five with the Buffalo Sabres. Selected by Buffalo in the eighth round (No. 161) of the 1989 NHL Draft, Plante finished his NHL career with 248 points (96 goals, 152 assists) in 450 games for the Sabres, Dallas Stas, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. He's currently an assistant coach with the Blackhawks.
Max has remained true to dad's advice on his journey to the NHL as a left wing for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team this season.