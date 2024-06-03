How Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers were built

Roster shaped by drafting Barkov, Ekblad, signing Bobrovsky, trading for Tkachuk

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The Panthers seek their first title after losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, and being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Cup Final.

Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Florida this season have won the Stanley Cup before; forwards Vladimir Tarasenko with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Of the 21 players to play at least one postseason game, nine were signed in free agency, eight were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed on waivers.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 playoff games. He won the Selke Trophy, awarded to the top defensive forward in the NHL, this season.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 69 regular-season games and has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 playoff games.

Nick Cousins, C: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 69 regular-season games and has one assist in 11 playoff games.

Ryan Lomberg, LW: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Lomberg had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games and has no points in five playoff games.

Steven Lorentz, C: Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Anthony Duclair, Lorentz had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 78 regular-season games and has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 17 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 23, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has six points (one goal, five assists) in 17 playoff games.

Kyle Okposo, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 8 for defenseman prospect Calle Sjalin and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Okposo had no points in six regular-season games with the Panthers and has two assists in 11 playoff games.

Sam Reinhart, C: Acquired in a trade with the Sabres on July 24, 2021, for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart set NHL career highs in goals (57) and points (94) in 82 regular-season games. He has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 17 playoff games.

Evan Rodrigues, C: Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2023, Rodrigues had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 17 playoff games.

Kevin Stenlund, C: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Stenlund had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 81 regular-season games and has one assist in 17 playoff games.

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 6 for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft and a third-round pick in 2025, Tarasenko had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 regular-season games with the Panthers and has six points (three goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022, along with a 2025 fourth-round draft pick for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, Tkachuk had had 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 17 playoff games.

Carter Verhaeghe, C: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Verhaeghe had 72 points (34 goals, 38 assists) in 76 regular-season games and has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 17 playoff games.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 51 regular-season games and has five assists in 17 playoff games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Ekman-Larsson had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 playoff games.

Gustav Forsling: Claimed on waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2021, had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 79 regular-season games and has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games.

Dmitry Kulikov: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Kulikov had 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) in 76 regular-season games and has no points in 17 playoff games.

Niko Mikkola: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Mikkola had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 82 regular-season games and led the Panthers with 198 hits and 124 blocked shots. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 playoff games.

Brandon Montour: Acquired in a trade with the Sabres on April 10, 2021, for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019, Bobrovsky was 36-17-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 58 regular-season games and is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL. He is 12-5 with a 2.20 GAA and .908 save percentage in 17 playoff games.

Anthony Stolarz: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Stolarz was 16-7-2 and led the NHL in goals-against average (2.03) and save percentage (.925) during the regular season (minimum 25 games). He has not played in the playoffs.

COACHING STAFF

Paul Maurice, coach: Hired on June 22, 2022, Maurice previously coached the Winnipeg Jets for nine seasons from 2013 until leaving the bench 28 games into the 2021-22 season. He also was coach of the Carolina Hurricanes (1995-2004, 2008-12) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-08). Maurice ranks second in NHL history in games coached (1,849) and is fourth in wins (869). 

Myles Fee, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Lee spent the prior three seasons as video coach of the Sabres (2019-22).

Jamie Kompon, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Kompon previously served as an assistant under Maurice with the Jets from 2016-22.

Sylvain Lefebvre, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Lefebvre previously spent three seasons as an assistant with San Diego of the American Hockey League from 2019-22.

Tuomo Ruutu, assistant: Hired on June 29, 2021, Ruutu previously was assistant director of player development for the New York Rangers from 2019-21.

Robb Tallas, goaltending coach: Hired prior to the 2009-10 season, Tallas has coached and trained goalies, including Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo, Tomas Vokoun and Jose Theodore.

GENERAL MANAGER

Bill Zito: Hired on Sept. 2, 2020, replacing Dale Tallon, Zito has guided the Panthers to the postseason in each of his four seasons with them, including a team-high 58 wins and 122 points in 2021-22 to win the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record. He has been named a Jim Gregory GM of the Year finalist three times in the past four seasons, including this one. Zito previously served as assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-19 and vice president of hockey operations from 2019-20.

