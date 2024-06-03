How Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers were built

The Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The Panthers seek their first title after losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, and being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1996 Cup Final.

Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Florida this season have won the Stanley Cup before; forwards Vladimir Tarasenko with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Of the 21 players to play at least one postseason game, nine were signed in free agency, eight were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed on waivers.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 playoff games. He won the Selke Trophy, awarded to the top defensive forward in the NHL, this season.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 69 regular-season games and has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 playoff games.

Nick Cousins, C: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 69 regular-season games and has one assist in 11 playoff games.

Ryan Lomberg, LW: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Lomberg had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games and has no points in five playoff games.

Steven Lorentz, C: Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Anthony Duclair, Lorentz had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 78 regular-season games and has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 17 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 23, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has six points (one goal, five assists) in 17 playoff games.