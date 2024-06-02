Maurice used right mix of humor, sincerity to coach Panthers back to Cup Final

Maurice has always been at ease talking to the media. His humor and occasional profanity can be effective in steering around an issue he doesn't want to discuss or directing attention toward one he wants under the spotlight.

There's a method to how Maurice delivers his message in the locker room as well.

"Obviously, he's serious when the needs to be, but this is a time when, especially with our group, we keep it light," defenseman Brandon Montour said. "And it's not just us players. It's the coaches. It's the management. The whole organization keeps it light. In stressful times, I think, you kind of experience how easy going not just us players but the rest of the group is and, obviously, he does a good job, and he's pretty funny at it."

Maurice acknowledged, "I probably toned it down a little bit with them," this season in response to the more serious attitude of the players from the start of training camp. Some of that comes from Barkov, who sets the tone with his unrelenting work ethic.

But Barkov, who can fly under the radar with his sly sense of humor, insists that seriousness doesn't take away from the players' enjoyment of the game.

"We are serious about it because we know what we want to achieve and to achieve it, we need to be dialed in as a group," he said. "We still have fun. It's not like we're not smiling."

The Panthers were 52-24-6 to finish first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season and have yet to face elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so there has been a lot to smile about. But there were times when Florida struggled, and Maurice and the players had to put the joking aside and work together to pull out of it.

"We had three blocks of the year where we didn't really love our game and it was all hands-on deck," Maurice said. "They weren't casual with it all. Most of what we do as coaches right now is react to the personnel and we are reactive in some ways to our group. There's only a handful of times with this group I really felt we needed to be proactive and take the lead for them.

"For the most part, we just played off them. They're a serious group of guys and they love each other."