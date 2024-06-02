Maurice used right mix of humor, sincerity to coach Panthers back to Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Paul Maurice sensed something was different about the Florida Panthers at the start of this season.
"Last year, we had a really funny team, I thought," the Panthers coach said last week. "Or at least, they thought I was funny, which I appreciated. … These guys are a little more serious."
That seriousness was a sign of the businesslike approach the Panthers would take to their mission of returning to the Stanley Cup Final after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights last season. It was also reflected in their more subdued celebration after they punched their return ticket with a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday.
The Panthers, who will face the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars in a best-of-7 series that begins Saturday, still like to laugh. But part of Maurice's job in guiding them on this journey they hope will end with them lifting the Cup for the first time is finding the right mix of the humor, seriousness and when to say nothing.
"I feel like he always says the right things at the right time," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "He's got a very good sense of humor too. That's what you have to have in this high-pressure situation. You have to have a smile on your face too."
Some days Maurice will make a joke to lighten the mood or provide a kindly reminder that this whole experience is supposed to be fun. Other times, such as when he felt the players "needed some profanity in their life," during a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the second round, his words have a different tone.