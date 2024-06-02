3 Keys: Stars at Oilers, Game 6 of Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will try to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 when they play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday.

The Oilers defeated the Stars 3-1 on Friday to take a 3-2 edge in the series. Edmonton has outscored Dallas 8-3 over the past two games.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of closing out the series. “If we continue to play the way we have in the last five periods, it gives us a good opportunity to win. As well as we’ve played in those five periods, it still might not be good enough to win a hockey game. So, we can only control what we can control and hopefully that’s enough.”

The Stars are 6-2 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will need that same success away from home to stay alive.

“Everyone knows what’s going on, but yeah, just another game,” Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. “We need to get our best game, but at the same time, there’s no panic of anything. “Just go out there and play our best game.”

Here are 3 keys for Game 6:

1. Stars PK must respond

Dallas was 6-for-6 on the penalty kill in the series prior to Game 5, when the Oilers (specifically forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) scored twice on the power play in three opportunities.

That proved to be the difference in Game 5. The Oilers have the League’s best power play of teams remaining in the postseason (34.7 percent), and the Stars need to keep it from being a factor Sunday.

“The first one, I think I can do a better job of taking away that lane, not giving that one-timer up from (Oilers defenseman Evan) Bouchard up top,” Stars forward Sam Steel said. “The second one, they caught us on a stretch play. We’re aware of that now and we have to be better, for sure.”