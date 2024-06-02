How Panthers reached Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.

Florida earned its return trip to the Final with a 2-1 victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. The Panthers are the first team to get back to the Final after losing it the previous season since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, and just the second since the Edmonton Oilers in 1984.

The Panthers hope to follow in the footsteps of the Penguins and Oilers and win the Cup the season after losing the Final. Florida, which lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season, will play either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars beginning Saturday.

Edmonton leads the best-of-7 Western Conference Final 3-2 and can advance with a win at home in Game 6 on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS).

The Panthers followed a different path to the Final this season. They were 42-32-8 last season and didn't clinch the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs until the final week of the regular season before upsetting the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason.

Florida was 52-24-6 to finish first in the Atlantic Division this season and was the favorites in knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston in the first two rounds of the playoffs before eliminating New York, which won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team in the NHL during the regular season.

Unlike last season, when they overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Bruins in the first round, the Panthers have yet to play a game when facing elimination.

Here are some of the highlights for the Panthers on the road to the Stanley Cup Final:

BEST MOMENT: Vladimir Tarasenko pressed to score in the conference final, but he finally came through with his first goal and point of the series when the Panthers needed it most in Game 6. After Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped him on a prime scoring chance earlier in the third period, Tarasenko went to the net to finish a centering feed from Anton Lundell at 9:08 to increase Florida's lead to 2-0. That goal became the game-winner when Artemi Panarin scored 6-on-5 for the Rangers at 18:20. It was the second time Tarasenko scored the winning goal to put his team in the Cup Final, following his goal for the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks.