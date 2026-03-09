McDavid, Oilers set to face NHL’s ‘best’ in MacKinnon, Avalanche

Connor McDavid said he believes the Edmonton Oilers are one of the top teams in the NHL but knows they haven’t played that way.

On Tuesday, they will face an elite team that has.

“It’s a great opportunity for our group to play against the League’s best,” McDavid last week. “We feel like we’re one of those teams, we haven’t necessarily showed it all year, but it’s a great chance to play against them and see where we’re at.”

That opponent will be the Colorado Avalanche, who will host the Oilers at Ball Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The Avalanche (43-10-9), led by McDavid’s Team Canada Olympics teammate Nathan MacKinnon, lead the NHL with 95 points, and have won five in a row and seven of their past eight. The Avalanche, Dallas Stars (88 points) and Minnesota Wild (85) points, all in the Central Division, are considered three of the best teams in the NHL.

The Oilers (31-25-8) are 3-3-0 since the Olympic break and are fighting to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, entering play Monday in third place in the Pacific Division, just four points clear of the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, who are currently out of the playoffs.

Edmonton’s margin for error is precariously thin with 18 games remaining in the regular season. Missing the playoffs would be disastrous for a team that has been to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, has two of top players in the NHL in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and believes it’s still in a championship window.

“I think there’s still lots to be figured out,” McDavid said. “Besides the three teams in the Central, it seems like there’s a lot of teams right there. We obviously have a chance to put together some good hockey and go on a run and put ourselves in a good spot going into the playoffs.”

It has not been a smooth road to this point as the Oilers continue to iron out deficiencies in their defensive game. They have given up an average of 3.36 goals a game this season, which is the sixth highest in the League.

“It’s something that we’ve taken a lot of pride over the years and for whatever reason, it hasn’t been going great,” McDavid said. “It’s something we need to get back to.”

In order to combat those issues, Edmonton acquired defenseman Connor Murphy along with checking forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in two separate trades with the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.