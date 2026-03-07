Roslovic has ‘exceeded expectations' for Oilers, seeking to continue impact

Edmonton has come to rely on Roslovic, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Oct. 8, the second day of the NHL season. The Columbus, Ohio, native skated on his own at home during training camp, awaiting an offer as an unrestricted free agent.
The 29-year-old forward has 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) in 50 games for the Oilers, with minimal time on the power play. He’ll be looking to add to his offensive contributions when the Oilers travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW).
“Five-on-five, it’s difficult to score in the NHL and he’s been able provide us some offense there,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It’s not just a one-time thing. He’s done it in the past. I think he had 20 even-strength goals with Carolina last year and this year, he’s one of our leading goal scorers 5-on-5.”
Roslovic had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, so it was somewhat surprising he could not come to terms with a team until the Oilers offered him a one-year contract.
At the time, Oilers general manger Stan Bowman said it was all Edmonton could afford under the NHL salary cap and, so far, Roslovic has proven to be a bargain.
“I didn’t know what to really expect when we signed him,” Knoblauch said. “I knew him as a player and what he provided and had some ups and downs with some organizations and went through some hot streaks. From my time with him, he’s exceeded expectations.”