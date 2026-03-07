Roslovic has ‘exceeded expectations' for Oilers, seeking to continue impact

Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic is in his ninth full NHL season. Along with the Jets, Hurricanes and Oilers, he’s also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers.

Roslovic has proven to be versatile for Edmonton. He has played up and down the lineup and has taken on a checking role to go along with providing secondary scoring to top-six forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“You ask him to fill a role and he does it,” Knoblauch said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t get much power-play time and sometimes guys that are more offensive guys maybe get put off by that, and he’s never showed any of that emotion. He wants to have a successful season; he wants to help this team win.”

Edmonton lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers each of the past two seasons and is looking for another opportunity to try and win it all.

Roslovic was part of the Rangers run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2024 and is hoping to help the Oilers go on another extended playoff run this season.

Edmonton has some work to do before the playoffs, however.

The Oilers (30-25-8) are third in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Golden Knights (29-20-14) and five back of the first-place Ducks (35-24-3).

“I really enjoy the winning culture here,” Roslovic said. “Obviously everyone talks about Connor and Leon, but it’s really a team thing. It’s crazy to see two guys that are so great at the sport, I think they set an awesome standard here and it really helps everyone want to be better and give us something to chase after.”