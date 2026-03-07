Roslovic has ‘exceeded expectations' for Oilers, seeking to continue impact

Forward playing key role for Edmonton this season after signing 1-year contract on Oct. 8

edm_Roslovic_030726

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Jack Roslovic made the most of his week of practice prior to the NHL resuming play following the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

It was like the training camp he didn’t have this season, and it took 13 seconds for the Edmonton Oilers forward to score in the first game back, a 6-5 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 25.

Roslovic has been an offensive threat for the Oilers since.

“We’re in the second stage of the season and that’s a lot more intense,” Roslovic said. “It’s a lot more playoff-like and I’m really trying to play a playoff-style game in the regular season. That’s what these last 20-some games are always about, teams making pushes and players playing playoff-style games.”

EDM@ANA: Roslovic snaps it behind Dostal to break the ice

Edmonton has come to rely on Roslovic, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract on Oct. 8, the second day of the NHL season. The Columbus, Ohio, native skated on his own at home during training camp, awaiting an offer as an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old forward has 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) in 50 games for the Oilers, with minimal time on the power play. He’ll be looking to add to his offensive contributions when the Oilers travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW).

“Five-on-five, it’s difficult to score in the NHL and he’s been able provide us some offense there,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It’s not just a one-time thing. He’s done it in the past. I think he had 20 even-strength goals with Carolina last year and this year, he’s one of our leading goal scorers 5-on-5.”

Roslovic had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, so it was somewhat surprising he could not come to terms with a team until the Oilers offered him a one-year contract.

At the time, Oilers general manger Stan Bowman said it was all Edmonton could afford under the NHL salary cap and, so far, Roslovic has proven to be a bargain.

“I didn’t know what to really expect when we signed him,” Knoblauch said. “I knew him as a player and what he provided and had some ups and downs with some organizations and went through some hot streaks. From my time with him, he’s exceeded expectations.”

edm_Roslovic_inside

© Paul Swanson/NHLI via Getty Images

Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 25) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic is in his ninth full NHL season. Along with the Jets, Hurricanes and Oilers, he’s also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers.

Roslovic has proven to be versatile for Edmonton. He has played up and down the lineup and has taken on a checking role to go along with providing secondary scoring to top-six forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“You ask him to fill a role and he does it,” Knoblauch said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t get much power-play time and sometimes guys that are more offensive guys maybe get put off by that, and he’s never showed any of that emotion. He wants to have a successful season; he wants to help this team win.”

Edmonton lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers each of the past two seasons and is looking for another opportunity to try and win it all.

Roslovic was part of the Rangers run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2024 and is hoping to help the Oilers go on another extended playoff run this season.

Edmonton has some work to do before the playoffs, however.

The Oilers (30-25-8) are third in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Golden Knights (29-20-14) and five back of the first-place Ducks (35-24-3).

“I really enjoy the winning culture here,” Roslovic said. “Obviously everyone talks about Connor and Leon, but it’s really a team thing. It’s crazy to see two guys that are so great at the sport, I think they set an awesome standard here and it really helps everyone want to be better and give us something to chase after.”

EDM@PHI: Roslovic one-times Savoie's pass for the OT victory

Roslovic has played his part in the quest for the Stanley Cup and will continue to be a valuable piece to what the Oilers hope is a championship puzzle.

“Going forward, I still think we need that versatility from him, whether he’s playing right wing or left wing,” Knoblauch said. “We’ve been very happy with his game and he’s been very consistent. I can’t recall too many games where he’s off.

“He’s also played through some injuries. He’s been banged up where we’re not sure if he’s going to come back, but he’s persevered and pushed through those injuries and has continued playing. We have a lot of respect for him and we need more of that moving forward.”

Roslovic believes Edmonton will get its game together heading towards the end of the season and into the playoffs.

Vegas is the first stop on a four-game road trip for Edmonton. The Oilers will also travel to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Dallas Stars on Thursday and St. Louis Blues on Friday.

“I think there are aspects of our team game that maybe having been clicking, but I think the goal here is to push and try to get to the top of the division,” Roslovic said. “I think if we can stay in that picture, we have a chance because we are a very good team.”

