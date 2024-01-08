Connor Bedard Watch: Forward leading Blackhawks, rookies at time of injury

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 13 weeks into his professional career. Today, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done with the Connor Bedard watch.

BEDARD OUT INDEFINITELY

It’s going to be a while before Bedard plays again. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured jaw that he sustained at 10:42 of the first period in the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Bedard crossed into the offensive zone and was checked by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith in the slot. Bedard left the ice with his hand over his mouth. The center had been named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard went on injured reserve leading the Blackhawks and all rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. Forwards Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild (12 goals, 12 assists) and Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets (11 goals, 13 assists) are second in rookie scoring with 24 points each. Bedard was averaging 19:04 of ice time per game, first among Blackhawks forwards and fifth overall behind defensemen Seth Jones (25:25), Alex Vlasic (20:30), Kevin Korchinski (19:56) and Connor Murphy (19:52).

HOW WILL HE REBOUND?

Bedard was projected to finish the season with 70 points in 82 games. Though his absence is indefinite, one would expect that he comes back with plenty of time remaining in the regular season (Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, who broke his jaw on Dec. 8, returned to practice with them on Saturday). Once Bedard returns, he’ll likely be wearing a full-face shield, but he should be used to it after wearing one with Canada during international competition. Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson talked Saturday of missing five and a half weeks with a broken jaw when he was a defenseman for the Blue Jackets. “He’s obviously not a player like I was. He’s a skilled player. But you come back fine, and I think you’re obviously worried at the beginning, especially if it’s your first real big injury like that. But when you get through it, it’s just like anything, it makes you stronger because you realize your body is very resilient and comes back.”

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard has 59 shots from mid-range, which is sixth among all NHL players.

THEY SAID IT

“Once (the injury) settles a little bit, he’ll be able to skate shortly. He just won’t be able to be in practice, but he’ll be able to be on the ice. That’ll be good for him because it’ll get a lot of that restless energy that he’s going to have (out). Because you’re right, he likes to be with the team, likes to be on the ice. It’s a blow, and he’s young. He’s going to need his teammates and his family more than ever to support him and comfort him. Guys like Nick (Foligno), who’s injured now as well, has been injured before, those are the guys who can reassure him he’s going to be fine and even better when he comes back.” -- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Bedard’s absence