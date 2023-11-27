Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL betting odds for November 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
NHL On Tap news and notes November 27

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start
Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy

Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy
Anaheim Ducks Edmonton Oilers game recap November 26

McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators game recap November 26

Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight
Calder Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard leader for rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year
Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals as broadcast analyst

Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst
NHL National Television Schedule for Week of November 27 December 3

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 26

Hurricanes score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei wears Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 26

Buchnevich has 3 points in Blues win against Blackhawks
Ryan Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game
Minnesota Wild Detroit Red Wings game recap November 26

Gostisbehere, Red Wings hand Wild 7th straight loss
NHL buzz news and notes November 26

NHL Buzz: Schenn could return for Predators against Jets

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild

Center, who leads rookies with 17 points, will be busy with 4 games in 6 nights for Chicago

bedardwatch

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm just seven weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 19 games. Arizona Coyotes forward Logan Cooley is next with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. Bedard scored his 10th goal in Chicago’s 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday and had an assist in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Bedard had six shots against the Maple Leafs, tying a season-high he had in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11. Bedard’s four-game point streak (one goal, three assists) ended in a 4-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Only Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators has had a longer point streak among rookies this season (one goal, four assists in five games from Oct. 14-24).

CHI@CBJ: Bedard puts Blackhawks on board in 1st

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

It’s a busy week for Bedard and the Blackhawks. They play the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D) before hitting the road for a three-game road trip. They’ll play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NBCSCH), the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCH) and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). Bedard’s been most productive on the road, with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 11 games.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Kaprizov

It’s the early Calder Trophy candidate vs. Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, who won the award in 2020-21. Kaprizov has been one of the Wild’s best players this season with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), second to Mats Zuccarello with 21 (five goals, 16 assists). Four of Kaprizov’s goals have come on the power play, second on the Wild to Joel Eriksson Ek with six. Much like the Blackhawks (6-13-0), the Wild (5-10-4) have struggled to find footing this season. They’re 0-5-2 in their past seven games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Thursday vs. Red Wings

I mean, it’s an Original Six tussle between two old Central Division foes, but it’s also a chance to see Bedard against the Red Wings’ full roster after they and the Blackhawks faced each other twice in the preseason. The Red Wings (11-6-3) have won three in a row, including 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Former Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists), second on the Red Wings to Dylan Larkin with 21 (eight goals, 13 assists).

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Of Bedard’s team-leading 57 shots, 29 have come from mid-range, which is tied for 8th among all NHL forwards.

THEY SAID IT

“Oh, fantastic. I check in with him every now and then, but it’s not something that even crosses my mind anymore. Coming into the League, you never know, 18, but he’s just taken it in stride. I don’t think he’s phased it at all by it. Yeah, no worries at all.” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson on Bedard so far this season.

Related Content

Calder Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard leader for rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year