Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

It’s a busy week for Bedard and the Blackhawks. They play the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D) before hitting the road for a three-game road trip. They’ll play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NBCSCH), the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCH) and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). Bedard’s been most productive on the road, with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 11 games.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Kaprizov

It’s the early Calder Trophy candidate vs. Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, who won the award in 2020-21. Kaprizov has been one of the Wild’s best players this season with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), second to Mats Zuccarello with 21 (five goals, 16 assists). Four of Kaprizov’s goals have come on the power play, second on the Wild to Joel Eriksson Ek with six. Much like the Blackhawks (6-13-0), the Wild (5-10-4) have struggled to find footing this season. They’re 0-5-2 in their past seven games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Thursday vs. Red Wings

I mean, it’s an Original Six tussle between two old Central Division foes, but it’s also a chance to see Bedard against the Red Wings’ full roster after they and the Blackhawks faced each other twice in the preseason. The Red Wings (11-6-3) have won three in a row, including 4-1 against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Former Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists), second on the Red Wings to Dylan Larkin with 21 (eight goals, 13 assists).

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Of Bedard’s team-leading 57 shots, 29 have come from mid-range, which is tied for 8th among all NHL forwards.

THEY SAID IT

“Oh, fantastic. I check in with him every now and then, but it’s not something that even crosses my mind anymore. Coming into the League, you never know, 18, but he’s just taken it in stride. I don’t think he’s phased it at all by it. Yeah, no worries at all.” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson on Bedard so far this season.