Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces McTavish, all 3 California teams

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 22 weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard had five points (two goals, three assists) in four games last week, including three points (two goals, one assist) in a 7-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at United Center on Sunday. It was his first three-point game since he had a goal and two assists against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 19. He leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 51 games. Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second among rookies with 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 65 games.

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks wrap up a four-game homestand with three at United Center this week. They’ll play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH), the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS) and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. McTavish

Mason McTavish had a solid rookie season for the Ducks in 2022-23. As Anaheim’s center on the top line this season, he has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 54 games, three points shy of the 43 he had in 80 games last season. Bedard is known mainly for his wrist shot, and McTavish is pretty good with his as well. Now, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson may be putting his checking line against McTavish’s group on Tuesday, but let’s see if McTavish and Bedard go against each other at some point.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Kings

It’s the one matchup that has Stanley Cup Playoff implications, and it’s the first time Bedard and the Blackhawks are playing Los Angeles this season. The Kings (32-20-11) enter the week third in the Pacific Division, six points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers. They’re tied in points with the Vegas Golden Knights, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. Los Angeles plays three of four on the road this week, and it is 19-9-4 in road games this season. The game against Chicago the first half of a back-to-back that finishes with the Dallas Stars, who are first in the Central Division. The Kings will be looking to stifle Bedard and the Blackhawks.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Despite missing more than a month with a fracture jaw, Bedard is in the 76th percentile for 20-22 MPH speed bursts, meaning he reaches top gear frequently. He’s in the 85th percentile for 18-20 MPH bursts.

THEY SAID IT

“He knows the defenseman is going to go down on one knee and try to block that shot, so he has great patience, which is probably a natural instinct of his as well. He's been in that position a lot. When he holds it like that, his release is hard to read as a goalie as well. When he's that close, he's pretty deadly.” -- Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones on Bedard’s 5-on-3 goal against the Coyotes on Sunday