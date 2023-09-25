Latest News

Bedard fitting in with Blackhawks on, off ice

No. 1 pick says teammates 'doing a good job of making everyone feel included'

Conno Bedard CHI fitting in with team

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard is feeling right at home with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is cultivating chemistry with his linemates, left wing Taylor Hall and right wing Ryan Donato. He's had dinner at the home of forward Nick Foligno, played mini sticks with his kids -- "I went undefeated," Bedard said -- and scored two goals in the Blackhawks' scrimmage on Monday.

"Yeah, it feels good, in the room and everything," the 18-year-old center said. "Everyone makes all the young guys feel comfortable and stuff, which is great. We've spent a lot of time together and I think that's such a big part of, you know, not only having fun but winning games, is being a close group. Everyone's doing a good job of making everyone feel included and it's been a lot of fun."

Bedard ultimately is happiest and most comfortable on the ice, which was evident when the Blackhawks had their first scrimmage Monday. His first goal came when he tapped in a pass from Hall. His second came off a pass from Donato, which Bedard finished off from the right circle. Bedard's second goal was a pleasant result after he committed a turnover earlier.

"Yeah, that was a terrible play at the start there," Bedard said. "I don't know what I was doing but obviously that's hockey, I guess. You make mistakes and sometimes things go your way.

"Obviously, you're still learning stuff and I didn't try to give it to the other team. But it was nice to make it up at the end of the shift."

Bedard will get his first true run in a Blackhawks jersey Thursday, when he's expected to play his first preseason game, against the St. Louis Blues at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NHLN).

His first regular-season NHL game will likely come when the Blackhawks start the season in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).

Expectations for Connor Bedard's rookie season

Like it has been since he was drafted by Chicago in June, the spotlight will be shining brightly on Bedard, the most hyped prospect in the NHL since Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft.

But Bedard has not had to deal with the expectations alone, with his veteran teammates making him feel like part of the family.

Foligno was doing his part to help Bedard feel comfortable before everyone got to Chicago, texting the rookie often over the summer. Foligno recently had Bedard over for dinner, where he spent time playing knee hockey with Foligno's kids, Milana, 9, Landon, 8, and Hudson, 6.

"I think as soon as he walked in, they just handed him a mini stick like, 'Let's go!'" Foligno said Friday. "Poor kid, he was down on his knees the whole day. But I think he loved it more than they did probably.

"It's sad that I'm not even their favorite player anymore. They've gotten smarter and have moved on to other players. But what's neat for me is I remember being that kid. My dad (Mike) played and so I had favorite players, guys that would just take time out of their day to hang out with me. I thought that was the coolest thing. Didn't matter how good they were on the ice, they were my favorite player because they talked to me, you know?"

There's been a lot of anticipation surrounding Bedard, who led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. He's gifted and he's been tasked with expediting a rebuild and helping bring the Blackhawks back to their successful days, like when they won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

And day by day, Bedard is getting more acclimated to the NHL.

"I think he's just so driven to be on the ice. Once he gets on the ice, he's comfortable," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "You can see, when he doesn't have the puck, he looks very heads up and aware and looking around, very intelligent player. And when he gets the puck, he's very dynamic. That's what he loves to do.

"(It's) just making sure at the NHL level he continues to excel when he has the puck, and at a time there's a breakdown, he can make his quick move and attack. And when he knows it's got to be an area where he has to make a safer play and the right play at the NHL because there are going to be a lot of players like him who can make him pay if he tries to do too much at the wrong time. That's just going to be him getting a chance to play games and learn. But he's definitely exciting to watch for sure."