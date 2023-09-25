Bedard fitting in with Blackhawks on, off ice

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard is feeling right at home with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is cultivating chemistry with his linemates, left wing Taylor Hall and right wing Ryan Donato. He's had dinner at the home of forward Nick Foligno, played mini sticks with his kids -- "I went undefeated," Bedard said -- and scored two goals in the Blackhawks' scrimmage on Monday.

"Yeah, it feels good, in the room and everything," the 18-year-old center said. "Everyone makes all the young guys feel comfortable and stuff, which is great. We've spent a lot of time together and I think that's such a big part of, you know, not only having fun but winning games, is being a close group. Everyone's doing a good job of making everyone feel included and it's been a lot of fun."

Bedard ultimately is happiest and most comfortable on the ice, which was evident when the Blackhawks had their first scrimmage Monday. His first goal came when he tapped in a pass from Hall. His second came off a pass from Donato, which Bedard finished off from the right circle. Bedard's second goal was a pleasant result after he committed a turnover earlier.

"Yeah, that was a terrible play at the start there," Bedard said. "I don't know what I was doing but obviously that's hockey, I guess. You make mistakes and sometimes things go your way.

"Obviously, you're still learning stuff and I didn't try to give it to the other team. But it was nice to make it up at the end of the shift."

Bedard will get his first true run in a Blackhawks jersey Thursday, when he's expected to play his first preseason game, against the St. Louis Blues at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NHLN).

His first regular-season NHL game will likely come when the Blackhawks start the season in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).