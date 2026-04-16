Bedard says Blackhawks need to make playoff push next season

Davidson said he got the same message from several players, not just Bedard, in exit interviews on Thursday.

“The players are very motivated to make sure that we’re pushing for the playoffs next year,” Davidson said. “I think that’s realistically something, a goal we believe they should come into training camp trying to achieve.

“Now, it’s something that would require a major step forward, but the group is motivated and talented enough that we feel it’s not unrealistic to expect that. So, we need to take another step forward. We took a nice one this year, but the League doesn’t wait around for anyone, and so young players have to continue that development and translate that to more wins on the ice.”

The Blackhawks (29-39-14), who finished last in the Central Division, took steps this season. Their young players got more experience. Their penalty kill finished the season ranked second in the NHL (38.6 percent) behind the Colorado Avalanche, who had the League’s best record; it was tied for 14th last season. Chicago was in a lot of close games, 35 of which were decided by one goal, and finished with four more wins and 11 more points than in 2024-25.

“When I think about the on-ice (performance) in particular, it’s the competitiveness, more games where we were more competitive more nights,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said on Thursday. “We need to figure out how to close those games for sure, but it’s showing, overall, a better competitiveness.”

The Blackhawks are ready to take the next step. Davidson is willing to add through free agency if it makes sense and helps them reach the next goal. It’s been a rough few seasons, but for this group led by Bedard, it’s time for a trip to the playoffs.

“I can’t be more confident that we are going to get to where we want to get to. It’s going to be a fun journey,” Bedard said. “I think that’s what people say they look back on is kind of growing up together and kind of getting better and better. We’re motivated to do that.”