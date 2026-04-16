Davidson signs multiyear contract to continue as Blackhawks general manager

Kyle Davidson has signed a multiyear contract to continue as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Kyle’s exceptional body of work to date has set us down the path of bringing sustainable, championship-caliber hockey back to Chicago. In a short amount of time, he’s rebuilt the team through strong drafting and player development, delivering a league-leading prospect pool and the beginnings of our future core,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “He alongside head coach Jeff Blashill have redefined our locker room's culture and mentality, and we are seeing improvements in all of the underlying areas that make winning possible. We believe in Kyle’s vision for this team and remain fully committed to his plan to return the Blackhawks to the top of our sport.”

Davidson, 37, was named general manager on March 1, 2022 after serving in an interim role beginning Oct. 26, 2021. He has been with the Blackhawks organization since beginning as an intern in 2010.

Chicago is 28-39-14 with one game remaining and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Recent draft picks Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar are two of Chicago’s top three scorers this season. Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 73 points (30 goals, 43 assists) to lead the Blackhawks, while Nazar is third with 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists). Anton Frondell, the No. 3 pick of the 2025 draft, made his NHL debut on March 24 and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 games.

Davidson drafted defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft and acquired goaltender Spencer Knight from the Florida Panthers on March 1, 2025. Levshunov has 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this season, while Knight is 18-25-11 with a .902 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average.

“I am extremely grateful for the support that Danny Wirtz has shown me these last four years,” Davidson said. “His commitment to our shared vision for the future of the Blackhawks has been vital to the success we’ve seen as we’ve worked to build our roster into a team that can compete for years to come. We still have lots of work to do as we strive to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago and I’m excited to continue building a team that our fans can be proud of.”