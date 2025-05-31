Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP through 3 rounds debated by NHL.com

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are at the quarter pole and the field for the potential winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason has come into further focus with two teams remaining in contention for the Stanley Cup.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will start the best-of-7 Final with Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS, SN). It's a rematch of last season's Final, which the Florida Panthers won in seven games.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe last season with a league-best 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 25 games. It was 10 points more than any other player in the postseason and he was the sixth player from a losing team to be named MVP of the playoffs and first since goalie Jean-Sebastian Giguere for the Anaheim Ducks in 2003.

McDavid is leading the playoffs in scoring again this postseason with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 16 games, one point more than teammate Leon Draisaitl (seven goals, 18 assists).

McDavid might be the favorite to win the Conn Smythe two straight seasons, becoming the fourth player in history to do so, joining goalie Bernie Parent of the Philadelphia Flyers (1974-75) and Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Mario Lemieux (1991-92) and Sidney Crosby (2016-17).

But there are other players in contentions as well. We asked eight NHL.com writers for their take on the Conn Smythe favorites heading into the Cup Final.

Here, in alphabetical order, are their choices.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

The Florida captain doesn't put up video game scoring totals. He's never been gaudy, but has always been dependable. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this postseason, but he's always been there when the Panthers need him most and that is at either end of the ice. Look at Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes were making a push, playing at home and scoring the first two goals in the hopes of forcing a Game 6, but then the Panthers started to fight back and Barkov's fingerprints were all over it. His assist on the goal by Carter Verhaeghe that proved to be the game-winner in a 5-3 victory is an illustration of what he means to the Panthers. He controlled the puck down low, protected it, made a perfect pass and let Verhaeghe have the glory. That is who Barkov is and has been since he got to Florida. It's time the hockey world embraces it. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial