Video Review: CBJ @ WSH – 14:45 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Washington

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Washington’s Tom Wilson kicked the puck into the Columbus net. According to Rule 49.2, “A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot,” as well as part 49.2 (i), “A kicked puck that deflects off the body of any player of either team (including the goalkeeper) shall be ruled no goal.”