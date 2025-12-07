Blue Jackets at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (13-9-6) at CAPITALS (17-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate after a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, a rookie forward who left following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, will miss “an extended period of time.” He was placed on injures reserve. … Lindgren, a goalie, was also placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in a week. … Stevenson and Trineyev, a forward, were each recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Leonard out indefinitely for Capitals with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can pass Howe for latest milestone with Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Raty has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canucks defeat Wild to end 4-game skid

Oilers score 4 in 1st, cruise to win against Jets

Kane breaks tie late in 3rd, Red Wings rally to top Kraken

Kings score 6 in shutout of Blackhawks

Goal of the Season? Ritchie's between-the-legs score comes off carom

Parise's work ethic, love for game leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Blake, Ehlers each has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Predators

Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Caufield pushes point streak to 10, Canadiens top Maple Leafs in shootout

Wolf makes 27 saves, Flames stay hot by shutting out Mammoth

Geekie scores again, Bruins defeat Devils