Blue Jackets at Capitals projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-9-6) at CAPITALS (17-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate after a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, a rookie forward who left following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, will miss “an extended period of time.” He was placed on injures reserve. … Lindgren, a goalie, was also placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in a week. … Stevenson and Trineyev, a forward, were each recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.