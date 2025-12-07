Blue Jackets at Capitals projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (13-9-6) at CAPITALS (17-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Nic Dowd -- Sonny Milano
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate after a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, a rookie forward who left following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, will miss “an extended period of time.” He was placed on injures reserve. … Lindgren, a goalie, was also placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in a week. … Stevenson and Trineyev, a forward, were each recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.