Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets (26-19-7), who have won three games in a row -- all in overtime -- and four of their past five. Daniil Tarasov made 33 saves.

Nick Schmaltz and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Utah (21-21-9), which has now lost four games in a row (0-2-2). Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Schmaltz opened the scoring on the power play 41 seconds into the second period, as he took a pass from Barrett Hayton and beat Tarasov glove side to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Kerfoot made it 2-0 Utah 29 seconds into the third period as he put in the rebound off a shot from John Marino.

Marchenko scored at 6:25 to cut the lead to 2-1, firing in a loose puck in the slot for the goal.

Johnson tied the game at 11:42 as he fired a shot that bounced off Vejmelka and then went in off the skate of Utah defenseman Nick DeSimone to tie it 2-2.