Blue Jackets 'worked through so much' during bid for Stanley Cup Playoffs

COLUMBUS -- For the first and only time this season, the Columbus Blue Jackets will take to the ice Thursday knowing they have no chance of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blue Jackets (39-33-9) were eliminated from contention Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 to clinch the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“You look back on the season, games that slipped away, or games we could have won," Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan said, "and win one more game this year and coming to the building tonight and you’ve got to win a game, it could have been a completely different outlook.

“Looking back at it right now, it's obviously a tough feeling. It's just sad, it's disappointing. It's a group, I think, that really earned a chance to play in the playoffs. We worked through so much this year and a lot of guys stepped up throughout the year that made it a lot of fun coming in here.”

That the Blue Jackets were even in the race was remarkable considering the tragedy that struck when forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed Aug. 29, 2024, when they were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, and were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Yet, Columbus has 87 points under first-year coach Dean Evason, 17 more than it finished with last season, heading into the finale against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, SN1).

The Blue Jackets even enter Thursday with a five-game winning streak, one shy of their longest this season, and have allowed two goals or fewer in each of those victories.

“With everything they’ve been through it’s a pretty special thing that they put together,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “Pretty incredible season, and you know, they seem like a close-knit group. They'll be a tough challenge for years to come.”

There were positive vibes in the arena Thursday morning despite having to watch their hopes dashed the previous night. Columbus is focusing on on finishing the right way.

“I anticipate our fans being phenomenal," Evason said. "I anticipate our players being ready to play. We've talked all year, and many times about it doesn't matter who, when or where we play or the situation, we play the same way. …

“Are we disappointed, sad, as we talked about before, (mad) that were not having an opportunity to have this game mean that we're going to go to the playoffs? Yeah, of course. But that doesn't mean we don't play any different than the Columbus Blue Jackets have played all year.”

A victory would give them 89 points to match the 2014-15 team for the most points in Blue Jackets history without qualifying for the payoffs.

Still, the sting comes from putting together that five-game winning streak despite facing elimination in the past four. Columbus was trying to become the first team in NHL history to make the playoffs after being five points out of a postseason berth with three games remaining.

This is not to the time to think about the what ifs, forward Mathieu Olivier said.

“It's all about perspective, right?” he said. “If you start thinking about that stuff, it's easy to be negative. No one's the happiest they've been today but I personally try to think about where we were and where we are and where we're going. That's very positive.

“Obviously, we've got one more (game) to finish on a good note here. We've been playing some really good hockey, so it's a good opportunity for us to go into the summer with good vibes and a good confidence in what we're doing.”

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said he expects the game to be a celebration of the season despite the disappointment of not going any further.

“It’s not what we hoped for today,” he said. “We wanted to come in, have a big game tonight and get a win again to get into the playoffs.

“It’s special what we’ve had with the fans all year, and their support right from the summer. The last one at home is special for us to play in front of them and hopefully get them a win and end on a good note. I know our effort, from our group tonight, we owe it to ourselves and to our fans to show up that way.”