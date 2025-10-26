Voronkov, Blue Jackets recover for shootout win to cool off Penguins

Forward scores 2; Rust ties it with 3:06 left in 3rd for Pittsburgh, which had won 4 straight

Blue Jackets at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Dmitri Voronkov scored twice, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kirill Marchenko had the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout before Elvis Merzlikins stopped Evgeni Malkin to seal the victory.

Bryan Rust tied it 4-4 at 16:54 of the third period with a one-timer off a pass from Malkin to eventually force overtime after Kris Letang’s power-play goal cut Columbus’ lead to 4-3 two minutes earlier.

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinahkov also scored for the Blue Jackets (4-4-0), who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, but have won three of four. Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Letang and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist, and Malkin had two assists for the Penguins (6-2-1), who had won four straight. Arturs Silovs made 36 saves.

Ryan Shea gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead 59 seconds into the first period, but Coyle responded to tie it 1-1 at 15:44. He was in the crease to push in the puck after Silovs made a save on Dante Fabbro.

The goal was upheld after the Penguins unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Mantha put Pittsburgh back ahead 2-1 at 18:01 from the top of the left circle.

Voronkov then tied it 2-2 at 17:39 of the second period, taking a pass from behind by Kent Johnson in the slot.

Chinahkov gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead at 1:55 of the third period with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot.

Voronkov extended it to 4-2 at 4:54 with his second goal of the game when he redirected Sean Monahan’s shot at the right post.

Latest News

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Heiskanen's 2-goal night breaks stalemate, leads Stars over Hurricanes

Bobrovsky, Panthers hand Golden Knights 1st regulation loss in shutout

Kucherov's journey to 1,000 points with Lightning among fastest in NHL history

Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points, Lightning recover to top Ducks

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Montour returns for Kraken after brother dies of ALS

Demidov has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canadiens rally past Canucks

Cooley, Schmaltz each scores twice, Mammoth top Wild for 6th straight win

Tavares scores 499th NHL goal in OT, Maple Leafs top Sabres to end 3-game skid

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points with Lightning

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

NHL Status Report: Josi week to week for Predators with upper-body injury

Swayman, Bruins hang on against Avalanche to end 6-game skid

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Zegras, Flyers rally for shootout win against Islanders