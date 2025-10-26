Voronkov, Blue Jackets recover for shootout win to cool off Penguins

Kirill Marchenko had the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout before Elvis Merzlikins stopped Evgeni Malkin to seal the victory.

Bryan Rust tied it 4-4 at 16:54 of the third period with a one-timer off a pass from Malkin to eventually force overtime after Kris Letang’s power-play goal cut Columbus’ lead to 4-3 two minutes earlier.

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinahkov also scored for the Blue Jackets (4-4-0), who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, but have won three of four. Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Letang and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist, and Malkin had two assists for the Penguins (6-2-1), who had won four straight. Arturs Silovs made 36 saves.

Ryan Shea gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead 59 seconds into the first period, but Coyle responded to tie it 1-1 at 15:44. He was in the crease to push in the puck after Silovs made a save on Dante Fabbro.

The goal was upheld after the Penguins unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.

Mantha put Pittsburgh back ahead 2-1 at 18:01 from the top of the left circle.

Voronkov then tied it 2-2 at 17:39 of the second period, taking a pass from behind by Kent Johnson in the slot.

Chinahkov gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead at 1:55 of the third period with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot.

Voronkov extended it to 4-2 at 4:54 with his second goal of the game when he redirected Sean Monahan’s shot at the right post.