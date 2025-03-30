Ullmark makes 29 saves, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Greig has goal, assist for Ottawa, which strengthens wild card lead in East

Blue Jackets at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators held off a late rally from the Columbus Blue Jackets to win 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Shane Pinto had two assists, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson scored, and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for the Senators (39-28-5), who are 3-1-0 in their past four games.

Boone Jenner extended his goal streak to four games, Zach Werenski had two assists and Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (33-30-9), who had won two straight.

Ottawa holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, eight points ahead of the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers.

Greig gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period when he tipped a Thomas Chabot point shot.

Jenner responded 31 seconds later to tie it 1-1 at 7:55, scoring on a Werenski rebound in the slot. It was Jenner’s fifth goal in his past four games.

Ottawa regained the lead 2-1 at 14:08 when Batherson kicked a Dylan Cozens rebound to his stick and slid it five-hole on Tarasov.

Sanderson extended the lead to 3-1 at 9:17 of the second period. Sanderson crashed the net on the rush and had Pinto’s rebound go in off of his skate.

Kirill Marchenko cut it to 3-2 at 11:02 of the third period. He deked Greig at the Senators’ blue line and scored with a wrist shot from the slot under Ullmark’s left pad on the rush.

